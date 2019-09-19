Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FN traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 382,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,222. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Fabrinet has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

