Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Decreased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92,685 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.0% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $78,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 231.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $190.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,642. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $531.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day moving average of $183.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,620,872 shares of company stock valued at $486,967,799. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

