FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider K Peony Yu Sells 3,419 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $139,905.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FGEN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,089. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.87.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

