Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. 163,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

