Fire Lotto Tops One Day Volume of $182.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $85,511.00 and $182.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00076223 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00391014 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007081 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000939 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

