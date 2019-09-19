First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $486.00

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $486.00 and last traded at $484.28, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $482.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.46 and its 200-day moving average is $440.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $434.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $214,782.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,161,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter M. Bristow sold 9,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $4,505,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 267 shares of company stock worth $103,350 and sold 63,341 shares worth $27,513,977. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.