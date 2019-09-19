First Internet Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,933. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $211.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

