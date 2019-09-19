FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.82% of FleetCor Technologies worth $2,618,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.87.

FLT traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $293.01. 15,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

