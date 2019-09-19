Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 65.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 185,181 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 178.1% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 281,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 95.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,545 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLY shares. Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Fly Leasing stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

