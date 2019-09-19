FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $977.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to announce sales of $977.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $975.00 million and the highest is $980.00 million. FMC reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $90.39. 672,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,251. FMC has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

In related news, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,260.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in FMC by 754.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FMC by 51.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FMC by 128.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 91.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

