Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,964,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $337,227,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,935,000 after buying an additional 3,176,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,475,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 912,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $196,283,000 after buying an additional 13,450,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 327,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,049,356. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

