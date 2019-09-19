FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Position Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,477 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of FormFactor worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,416,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after buying an additional 128,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,606,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $313,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,523. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.69. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

