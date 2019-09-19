Fortress Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,000. Diamond Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 1.4% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,545,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,030,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $18,674,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

DEACU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,509. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.