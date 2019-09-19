Front Street Capital Management Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.78. 34,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.