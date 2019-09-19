Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $29,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.50. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

