FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.66

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $4.82. FRONTEO shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

