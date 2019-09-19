FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and $1.85 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00012713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.41 or 0.05272561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 349,704,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

