GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Receives $22.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get GasLog alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 208,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. GasLog has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. GasLog’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.