General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.35.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of GD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.72. The company had a trading volume of 353,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

