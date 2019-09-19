General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $54.48. 293,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,375. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

