Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Insider Steven Shak Sells 25,000 Shares

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,786,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Shak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $3,591,500.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,632,500.00.

NASDAQ:GHDX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.00. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Genomic Health by 166.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genomic Health in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Genomic Health in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Genomic Health by 29.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Genomic Health by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

