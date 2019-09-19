Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Genpact worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genpact by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Genpact by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $76,085,719.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.77%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.