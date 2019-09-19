Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67) and last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.48), approximately 13,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,026 ($13.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,011.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,033.46.

About Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, late stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in high-multiple businesses, defensive industries  service and consumer. It seeks to invest in Georgia.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.