GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of GVDNY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

