Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLAD. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 3,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,407. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

