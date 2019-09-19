Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.71, approximately 1,148,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,125,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 206,324 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

