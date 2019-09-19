Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Golar LNG worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Golar LNG by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 212,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 455,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLNG. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

GLNG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 16,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

