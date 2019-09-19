Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 6%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.94, approximately 15,937,244 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 6,823,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of -1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

