Gold Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:GORO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:GORO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gold Resource an industry rank of 13 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

GORO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,640. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.67 million.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

