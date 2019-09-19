Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €35.20 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.20 ($40.93) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.37 ($44.61).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €31.95 ($37.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.39. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

