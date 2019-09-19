Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GARPY stock opened at $21.57 on Monday.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, Rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based bio-fuels; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafés, and industrial markets.

