Golem Market Capitalization Achieves $59.30 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $59.30 million and $2.74 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bitbns, CoinExchange and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00213316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.01214583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00097211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ABCC, Binance, BigONE, YoBit, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitBay, Iquant, Zebpay, Bithumb, HitBTC, Livecoin, BitMart, Coinbe, GOPAX, Braziliex, Mercatox, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Tidex, WazirX, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Liqui, Tux Exchange, Vebitcoin, Huobi, OKEx, CoinExchange, Upbit and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.