Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

GTIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Good Times Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Good Times Restaurants stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 24,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

