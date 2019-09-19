GPU Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $385.00 (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One GPU Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GPU Coin

GPU is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

