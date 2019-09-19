Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Noble Financial Analysts

Noble Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $648.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $363,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $41,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock worth $276,171. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 415.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 95,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

