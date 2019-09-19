Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 4,096 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $437,370.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,239.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 3,535 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $355,126.10.

GWRE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.04. 8,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,418. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 target price on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,020,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 431,969 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,192,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 238,659 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

