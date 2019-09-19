Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.68

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $18.91. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.