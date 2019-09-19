H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.25

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 44470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.60 price objective on H2O Innovation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 million and a P/E ratio of -28.18.

About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

