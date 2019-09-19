Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Hain Celestial Group worth $22,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.35. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

