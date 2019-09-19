HarmonyCoin (HMC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 195.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $170.00 and $3.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00208740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.01214866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020212 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin launched on January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

