Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,670,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,079,000 after purchasing an additional 116,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hasbro by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 957,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,569 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Shares of HAS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.86. The company had a trading volume of 337,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,219. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

