Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) shares fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.42, 1,690,389 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,088,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $121,445.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $161,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.