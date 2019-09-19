Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,523,000 after acquiring an additional 748,757 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hershey by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,368,000 after purchasing an additional 484,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 381,334 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $99.15 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.773 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,953,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,368 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

