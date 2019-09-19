Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,600 shares of company stock worth $3,611,368. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.38. 40,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,382. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.773 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

