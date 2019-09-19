Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.33 million and $2,258.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00211609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.01210962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00097398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

