HSBC Upgrades Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $690,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,712,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

