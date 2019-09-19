Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $104,273.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00209489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.01214964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00093697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017949 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020420 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.