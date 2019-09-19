Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $294,587.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $294,587.00 and approximately $413.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00499234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00106592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039717 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002959 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.