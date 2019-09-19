HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.12, approximately 2,465,543 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,112,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,346,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,266,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

