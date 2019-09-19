IceChain Trading 21.6% Higher This Week (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One IceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $6,504.00 and $5.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IceChain has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IceChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.05278878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About IceChain

ICHX is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,271,883 tokens. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain.

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.